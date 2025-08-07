OPINION: Trump's tariff war: Unfair, Unjust, Unreasonable On Trump’s latest additional tariff, the Ministry of External Affairs has said the US move was “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. In an official statement, the MEA said that the United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia.

After imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, US President Donald Trump has hinted that more “secondary sanctions” could be imposed. Asked by a reporter why India has been singled out for additional sanctions at a time when other countries, like China, are buying Russian oil, Trump replied: “It’s only been 8 hours. So let’s see what happens. You are going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions”. The executive order imposing a 25% additional tariff on imports from India mentions matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other trade laws, and claims that India’s imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States.

The total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial 25% duty comes into effect from August 7, the additional tariff will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported by the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming Trump or the US, said India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers, even if it means facing economic consequences. Speaking at an event, PM Modi said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.” The US had been insisting on India opening up its agriculture and dairy sectors during negotiations on the India-US trade bilateral agreement, but India has resisted this move.

On Trump’s latest additional tariff, the Ministry of External Affairs has said the US move was “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. In an official statement, the MEA said, “The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.” “It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Prime Minister Modi’s proposed visit to China, his first after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31. There is a possibility of Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit. Already, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have visited China recently. There has been a thaw in bilateral tension and China has allowed the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims.

In Moscow on Thursday, Ajit Doval met Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and discussed strategic issues. India is the second-largest buyer of Russian oil. 42 per cent of Indian oil imports are from Russia. India also purchases 40 per cent of its defence equipment from Russia. Trump wants India to buy oil and defence equipment from the US in place of Russia, but Doval’s Moscow visit is a clear indication about India’s intent. The interesting part is that at a time when Doval is in Moscow, Trump’s special envoy on Ukraine Steve Witkoff has also arrived in Moscow to meet Putin.

Seventy people were airlifted from flash flood-hit Dharali in Uttarakhand by the Army till Thursday morning, while over 50 are still missing. Due to road breaches and bridge collapse, rescuers are finding it difficult to reach Dharali, which was ravaged by the Kheerganga river on Tuesday. Road access has been disrupted in Linchigad, Bartwari, Gangrani and Dharali and restoration efforts are going on by Army engineers. Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters are ferrying rescue teams and equipment to Dharali.

Questions are being raised about whether the flash flood took place because of a cloudburst or the breaking up of a glacial lake. The moot question is whether the disaster was man-made because of illegal constructions. A similar flash flood had occurred in Dharali several times in the past. In 1978, the first flash flood came in Dharali but no major damage was caused because the riverbank of Kheerganga was neither over-populated, nor were there hotels, buildings and other constructions.

In 1978, when the flash flood came along with big boulders, the river flow was stopped, it changed direction. Gradually, people started building homes and hotels on the surface where the river had deposited mud and stones. Hotels and a market came up. Another flash flood came in 2018. Even then, not much damage took place because the debris and flood water flowed away. On Tuesday, the flash flood came at full speed and instead of going in a curve towards the valley, it took the straight route, that is the river’s original route, smashing buildings and other constructions in its path.

Nature can be a blessing if we live with it in harmony. If we try to obstruct nature’s path, it will be a curse. This is the message that Dharali has given to all of us. Unchecked constructions and unregulated development, both in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, pose risks to human life. People have now begun to realise this. Our Himalayan region is quite eco-sensitive. It stands on the brink of danger. There is a need to take measures for its protection and conservation.

Experts agree that if there is deforestation and unchecked construction in the hills, in the name of promoting tourism, nobody can prevent disaster. Nature will react if we carry on with unregulated development in a hilly region. There can be cloudbursts, and glacial lakes can break, causing landslides and flash floods. If permissions for construction are granted due to negligence and nature is tinkered with, we may have to face nature’s fury and backlash.

