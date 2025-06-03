India-US trade deal happening soon, says Trump's commerce secretary: What both nations stand to gain from pact US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's remarks come ahead of the final round of in-person negotiations, scheduled to take place in New Delhi this week.

Washington:

The trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington won't be too long in becoming a reality and could soon be finalised, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said while stressing India and the United States have "found a place that really works for both countries."

His remarks come ahead of the final round of in-person negotiations, scheduled to take place in New Delhi this week.

"You should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not-too-distant future, because I think we found a place that really works for both countries," Lutnick said during his keynote address at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Sunday.

He added that progress had been possible due to the presence of the right negotiators on both sides. "When they put the right person in India, put the right person on the other side of the table, and we've managed that, I think," he said.

Lutnick also indicated that India could benefit from favourable terms by finalising the deal early. "Earlier countries get a better deal, that's the way it is. So those who come in July 4th to July 9th, there's just going to be a pile," he said, noting that India is aiming to conclude the agreement ahead of that window.

India shares the optimism

India has also confirmed its active efforts to conclude the proposed bilateral trade pact, which is aimed at significantly expanding trade and granting preferential market access for businesses on both sides. Speaking to the media in France on Monday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Both countries are committed to work together, and both desire to give preferential access to each other's businesses. We are working towards the bilateral trade agreement."

What is the India-US trade agreement

The India-US trade deal was first announced in February by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then US President Donald Trump. Envisioned as a multi-sector agreement, the first phase is expected to be finalised by September or October 2025. The long-term goal is to more than double the current bilateral trade volume, increasing it from USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030.

A US delegation is currently in New Delhi to advance discussions on an interim agreement, which is expected to be finalised by the end of June.

India is also pushing for a complete exemption from the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Indian exports to the United States during Trump’s presidency.