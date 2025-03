Trump says talks with Putin were 'very good,' hints at possible end to war US President Donald Trump described his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "very good and productive," hinting at a possible resolution to the Ukraine war. Trump stated that there is a "very good chance" of peace following their talks.

