Trump Jr, Donald Trump's son to visit Taj Mahal today, later to attend wedding in Udaipur This trip marks Trump Jr’s second trip to India as his previous visit was in February 2018, during which he travelled to New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Agra:

Trump Jr, US President Donald Trump's son is all set to visit Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday. He is was scheduled to land at Agra’s Kheria Airport in a private aircraft before heading to the iconic monument.

126 guests from 40 countries to accompany Trump Jr

126 special guests from nearly 40 countries will accompany him during the tour of the 17th-century marvel. Because of the high-profile visit, local authorities have intensified preparations to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

Officials said that around 200 police personnel have been deployed across key locations in the city and security detail includes officers of ACP and ADC rank, who will oversee crowd management and route security

This trip marks Trump Jr.’s second trip to India as his previous visit was in February 2018, during which he travelled to New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

Trump Jr to attend wedding in Udaipur

After Agra trip, Trump Jr is expected to head to Udaipur later this week for the destination wedding of an Indian-American couple. Ahead of his possible arrival, a team from a US security agency has already reached Udaipur and is reviewing security arrangements, sources in the Rajasthan police told NDTV.

The wedding is scheduled for November 21 and 22. The wedding ceremony will be held at the historic Jag Mandir Palace on Lake Pichola, with additional events planned at Manek Chowk inside the City Palace complex.

Ahead of his visit, the Rajasthan administration has tightened security throughout Udaipur and along the route to the airport. Many political leaders, celebrities, and other prominent guests are expected to participate in the two-day festivities.

