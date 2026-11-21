According to the latest figures, the panchayat elections recorded a massive turnout of more than 70%, with 73.60% polling recorded to elect panch and 70.03% for sarpanch posts as per the latest figures. The number marks a notable increase from the last panchayat elections held in 2018, which recorded a turnout of 67.8%.

LG VK Saxena hails high voter turnout

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena described the polling day as a "historic day for Ladakh" and praised residents for their participation.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to the resilient people of the Union Territory of Ladakh for coming out in overwhelming numbers to cast their votes in the Panchayat and Municipal elections."

"Today’s voter turnout, with 73.60% polling for Panch and 70.03% for Sarpanch, marks an improvement over the overall voter turnout of 67.8% recorded in the 2018 Panchayat elections, reflecting an encouraging level of public participation in the democratic process and celebrating the true essence of democracy.

Witnessing everyone, from the enthusiastic first-time voters to our respected senior citizens, is a powerful testament to people’s unshakeable faith in the democratic process and local self-governance," he wrote.

District-wise voter turnout

Kargil Municipal Council recorded a voter turnout of 62.04 per cent till 2 pm, significantly higher than Leh Municipal Council, which registered 33.70 per cent.

In the panchayat elections, Sankoo recorded the highest turnout for sarpanch posts at 75.20 per cent, followed by Drass at 67.89 per cent and Kargil at 65.34 per cent. For panch posts, Sankoo topped the list with 78.43 per cent polling, followed by Nubra at 77.20 per cent and Drass at 70.12 per cent.

District-wise figures showed that Leh recorded 48.10 per cent turnout for sarpanch and 44.68 per cent for panch posts. Kargil registered 65.34 per cent and 68.22 per cent, respectively, while Zanskar recorded 48.89 per cent for sarpanch and 50.72 per cent for panch posts.

Drass registered 67.89 per cent polling for sarpanch and 70.12 per cent for panch posts. Nubra recorded 61.38 per cent and 77.20 per cent, respectively, while Sham registered 54.81 per cent for sarpanch and 60.68 per cent for panch posts. Changthang recorded 49.20 per cent polling for sarpanch and 45.74 per cent for panch posts.

Polling began at 8 am, with voters across urban centres and remote border villages stepping out to exercise their franchise despite harsh weather conditions. Officials said people from different age groups and genders participated enthusiastically, reflecting their faith in democratic institutions and grassroots governance.

In Turtuk, one of India's northernmost villages, residents actively participated in the panchayat elections. Niyaz Maha, a voter from Turtuk Farool, stressed the importance of exercising one's democratic right and choosing local representatives.

Phobrang, a remote border village in the Changthang region, also witnessed enthusiastic participation, with residents overcoming geographical challenges and long distances to reach polling stations.

The participation from these far-flung areas highlighted the importance of grassroots democracy in the region.

With PTI inputs

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