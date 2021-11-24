Delhi air pollution: Trucks entry banned till Dec 3 as AQI continues to remain very poor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi.

The Delhi government has extended the ban on entry of trucks till December 3 as poor air quality index persists in the national capital region.

The government, however, has allowed the entry of smaller trucks running on CNG and electric trucks, environment minister Gopal Rai said.

Rai also urged government staff to use public transport.

"We hired private CNG buses recently. We have decided to use them to ferry employees from government residential colonies such as Gulabi Bagh and Nimri Colony," he said.

The government will also start a shuttle bus service from the Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for its employees.

Moreover, the Delhi government has decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29, Rai mentioned.

On November 13, the city government had ordered closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities and asked its employees to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

On November 17, it had extended the restrictions, besides banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in Delhi.

The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.

