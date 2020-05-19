Bihar: Truck-bus collide in Bhagalpur; 9 migrant labourers dead, several injured

Image Source : INDIA TV At least 9 labourers dead and several injured after a truck and a bus collided in Naugachhia, Bhagalpur.

At least 9 labourers dead and several injured after a truck and a bus collided in Naugachhia, Bhagalpur. The truck in which the labourers were travelling, fell off the road following the collision. The rescue operation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, 3 migrant labourers and a bus driver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtras Yavatmal district in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Kolwan village around 3.30 am when the bus was on way from Solapur to Nagpur railway station where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand, Additional Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a stationary truck which was carrying road construction material, he said.

