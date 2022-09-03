TRS hits back at FM Sitharaman by printing PM's picture on LPG cylinders reading 'Modi Ji, Rs 1105' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @KRISHANKTRS The TRS took the jibe at the Prime Minister over the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, on Saturday hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - this time, not with words.

The BJP and TRS have been at loggerheads in the southern state, with the latter blaming the Centre for 'step-motherly treatment. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has been vocal about his rivalry with the Prime Minister, as he accused him of "killing democracy and federal system".

On Friday, a heated exchange between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and a district collector in Telangana over not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at a PDS shop led to a lot of flak from TRS supporters.

Now, a TRS leader had shared on Twitter a video showing posters that were put up on cooking gas cylinders carrying Modi's photographs along with the price of each cylinder - Rs. 1,105.

The TRS took the jibe at the Prime Minister over the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years.

The TRS leaders pointed out that the price of LPG was only Rs 410 in 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister.

"You wanted pictures of Modi Ji, Here you are @nsitharaman Ji," tweeted TRS leader Krishank Manne with a video clip of Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

FM vs TRS

The TRS's protest came a day after Nirmala Sitharaman hauled up Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh V. Patil as Prime Minister's photos were not displayed at a fair price shop.

She publicly expressed her anger saying that the Centre is supplying free rice to the poor under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana. Yet, Prime Minister Modi's photos did not find a place in fair price shops of Telangana.

Sitharaman was on a visit to Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency on September 1 as part of BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana.

The Central minister's action came under criticism from various quarters.

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao stated that he was appalled by the unruly conduct of the union finance minister with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy.

"These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking All India Services officers," he said.

On Saturday, he continued his attacks on the central minister, Rama Rao told Sitharaman that it was time to put up banners 'Thanks to Telangana' at PDS shops in all BJP-ruled states.

"Since our FM is going around lecturing how 'Modi Sarkar' is the Giver. Here are the facts and figures. For every Rupee that Telangana contributes to the Nation, we only get back 46 paise! Madam, time to put up a banner: "Thanks to Telangana in all BJP states' PDS shops," KTR tweeted.

READ MORE | Nirmala Sitharaman pulls up Collector in Telangana; KTR says 'appalled' | Video

Latest India News