Trouble in the air: Cracked windshield to engine malfunction, glitches hit several airlines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday, following incidents of eight technical malfunction over the last 18 days.

Engine glitches, technical faults and cracked windshield, the past few days have been full of turbulence for the aviation industry. As SpiceJet faces heat from the aviation regulator DGCA for multiple flight incidents in the last few weeks, malfunction cases involving planes of IndiGo and Vistara, have also surfaced.

In an action against SpiceJet, where eight incidents have happened in 18 days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has now issued a show-cause notice to the airline. In a tweet, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said: "Passenger safety is paramount. Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected."

SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

Will be 'doubly careful’, says SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

SpiceJet will now be "doubly careful" and strengthen inspection of aircraft before they leave to operate flights, the airline's CMD Ajay Singh said on Wednesday. Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

"We will work with them (DGCA) to ensure that if they feel that there are any gaps at all in our system, we will address them. There is nothing more important than safety," said Singh.

Also Read: SpiceJet in trouble: DGCA issues show-cause notice to airline after multiple malfunction incidents

SpiceJet incidents

On July 5, a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after the take-off that its weather radar was not working.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at an altitude of around 5,000 feet. Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate SpiceJet planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing the aircraft to abandon their journeys and return.

On June 19, an engine on the carrier's Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit. In another incident on June 19, a SpiceJet flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

Vistara engine glitch

An engine of a Vistara aircraft on its way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday but all passengers disembarked safely, officials of the aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday. When approached for comments, the airline said the integrated drive generator (IDG) on the engine developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

IDG is an electrical generator which provides electricity to an aircraft. DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1. However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxiway, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay.

Also Read: Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight lands at IGI airport on single-engine, passengers safe

Smoke in IndiGo aircraft's cabin

On Tuesday, the cabin crew of IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination, the DGCA officials said. IndiGo did, however, did not speak to the media about it.

Also Read: Smoke reported from IndiGo flight after landing at Indore airport, passengers safe

Some Major Emergency Landings

Image Source : INDIA TVCases of major emergency landings

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | SpiceJet in trouble: DGCA issues show-cause notice to airline after multiple malfunction incidents

Latest India News