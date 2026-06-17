Trouble for Uddhav's Sena: All about the seven MPs who may switch sides to join Shinde camp

New Delhi:

After West Bengal, Maharashtra is set for a major political realignment, as reports of growing rebellion within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp are making the rounds in political circles. According to sources, seven party MPs are likely to explore a possible shift towards the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

These MPs are expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today to seek recognition as a separate group. If approved, the faction may later merge with Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Ahead of the meeting, the MPs are scheduled to gather at Srikant Shinde’s residence in Delhi. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is also likely to be present at the meeting.

Below are brief political profiles of the seven MPs currently at the center of these discussions:

Sanjay Dina Patil

Sanjay Dina Patil represents Mumbai North East in the Lok Sabha. A prominent face in Mumbai politics, he has previously served as an MLA and later as a Member of Parliament. Known for his influence in Mumbai’s suburban belt, he is considered a key Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in the city. He is regarded as politically active within the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Sanjay Jadhav

Sanjay Jadhav represents Parbhani in the Marathwada region. A senior Shiv Sena leader, he has been repeatedly elected to the Lok Sabha. He is seen as one of the strong organisational pillars of the party in Marathwada and has maintained long-standing loyalty to the Shiv Sena cadre base in the region.

Rajabhau Prakash Waje

Rajabhau Waje is the MP from Nashik. He previously served as an MLA from the Sinnar region and has built his political base in North Maharashtra. In Parliament, he has raised issues related to sanitation workers and rehabilitation policies. He is considered an influential figure in Nashik politics.

Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure

Representing Shirdi constituency, Bhausaheb Wakchaure is a grassroots leader from Ahmednagar district. He has previously represented the same constituency and is known for raising issues related to rural development, irrigation, and farmers’ concerns. He remains an important political figure in the Shirdi belt.

Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh

Sanjay Deshmukh represents Yavatmal-Washim in Vidarbha. A seasoned politician with prior experience in state politics, he is credited with strengthening the party’s presence in eastern Maharashtra. His constituency is considered strategically important for the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Vidarbha.

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar is the MP from Hingoli in Marathwada. He earlier served as an MLA and has a strong organisational background within the Shiv Sena structure. He is seen as a leader with influence in rural constituencies and has remained active on agrarian and development issues.

Omraje Nimbalkar

Omraje Nimbalkar represents Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad). He has a strong political presence in Marathwada and has been elected twice to the Lok Sabha. Known for raising regional issues such as drought, water scarcity, and unemployment, he remains one of the prominent young leaders of the party.

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