Tripura: Security forces demolish ganja plantations worth Rs 27 crore in major anti-narcotics crackdown The operation featured coordinated action by Sonamura Police Station and specialized forces, including the 81 Battalion BSF, 5th, 9th, 11th, and 14th Battalions TSR, 14th Battalion Women TSR, 35 Battalion Assam Rifles, plus auxiliary agencies.

Sonamura (Tripura):

Security forces in Tripura executed a high-impact operation on January 29 (Thursday), obliterating illegal ganja cultivation valued at Rs 27 crore across protected forest land in Sonamura subdivision, intensifying the state's battle against narcotics.

Sonamura raid details

A joint team launched coordinated raids from 7:45 AM to 5:00 PM, targeting forest areas in Kamalanagar, Krishnadola, Dulunga, and Bijoy Nagar based on precise intelligence. They uncovered and destroyed 41 ganja plots spanning nearly 65 acres, uprooting about 1.80 lakh mature plants on-site.[ from prior context] Officials pegged the street value of the eradicated crop at Rs 27 crore, dealing a severe blow to illicit networks exploiting forest reserves.

Multi-agency operation

The effort involved Sonamura Police Station alongside elite units: 81 Battalion BSF, 5th, 9th, 11th, and 14th Battalions TSR, 14th Battalion Women TSR, 35 Battalion Assam Rifles, and supporting agencies. This seamless collaboration ensured comprehensive coverage, preventing any escape or concealment of evidence during the extensive search.

Recent precedent in Sepahijala

Just weeks earlier, forces struck another massive site in Sepahijala district's Kalamchoura region, destroying 19 lakh immature ganja plants across 650 acres valued at ₹100 crore. That Saturday operation, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, covered North and South Kalamchoura plus Anandapur Ghatigarh, led by BSF Commandants (81 and 42 Battalions), local police, TSR units, forest officials, and excise teams.

Broader campaign impact

These back-to-back successes highlight Tripura's escalated anti-narcotics drive, reclaiming vast forest expanses from drug cultivators while signaling zero tolerance. Senior officers hailed the actions as pivotal milestones, vowing sustained joint operations to safeguard ecology and dismantle drug supply chains region-wide.