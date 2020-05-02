Tripura: 2 BSF jawan test positive for coronavirus

2 BSF jawan test positive for coronavirus

Two BSF jawan tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura, on Saturday, taking the total COVID-19 tally of the state to four. Earlier, two patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals in Tripura. With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is two.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Alert! In Tripura, two persons from Ambassa #BSF unit found #COVID19 positive. Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 4. (Two already discharged, so active hospital cases : 2)"

Alert!



In Tripura two persons from Ambassa #BSF unit found #COVID19 positive.



Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 4. (Two already discharged, so active hospital cases : 2)



Update at 02:30 pm / 2nd May#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 2, 2020

As per the health officials, both the BSF jawans have been admitted to GBP hospital in Agartala.

The state was declared coronavirus free on April 23, after the recovery of its two COVID-19 patients. The first coronavirus case was reported on April 6 while the second case was recorded on April 10.

