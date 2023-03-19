Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for state under Jal Jeevan Mission: Tripura CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the Centre had approved Rs 2,000 crore for the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission to supply piped drinking water to households. Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for approving Rs 2,000 crore to implement piped water scheme.

At present, 56 per cent of households in the northeastern state have piped water facilities and the state has a plan for water supply to all households. "I am glad to share that the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has approved Rs 2000 crore for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission 2023-24 and the fund is more than the total of Rs 1,930 crore Tripura received in the last 3 years", he told reporters after attending a party programme at Rabindra Bhavan.

"I wholeheartedly thanked PM Narendra Modi ji and Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji for sanctioning the fund. This will ensure piped drinking water to more households", Saha said.

Earlier, the chief minister, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma joined a programme to facilitate party karyakartas for the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections. "The BJP’s victory in the 2023 Assembly election was not easy and smooth as the opposition tried hard to prevent the party’s win. But it was the party karyakartas under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda who have made the party’s win possible", said Bhattacharjee.

He called upon party leaders and karyakartas to kick-start organizational work to ensure the party's victory in two Lok Sabha seats to be held next year. "PM Modiji, Amit Shah ji and Nadda ji had helped the party state unit in the Assembly elections and now it is our turn to give two Lok Sabha seats to the Prime Minister", he added.

