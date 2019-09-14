Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb to donate six month salary for installing dustbins in villages

Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said he would donate his six month's salary for installing dustbins in markets across 1,100 villages in the state.

Deb said he has urged all gram pradhans to start a campaign for garbage and plastic-free Tripura.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is September 17. BJP units in different parts of the country have decided to organise a week-long 'Seva Saptah' or Service Week from September 14 to mark his birthday.

"I have decided to donate my six month's salary for installing dustbins in markets across the 1,100 villages in Tripura," he told reporters.

Deb, who is also president of the state unit of the BJP, said as part of 'Seva Saptah', party workers would organise blood donation and health camps in different places of the state.

