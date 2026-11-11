Tripura civic polls 2026: BJP wins 77 seats unopposed, CPI and Congress allege intimidation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 77 seats unopposed in Tripura's upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, scheduled to be held on November 27. The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) declared the ruling party's candidates elected unopposed after the completion of the withdrawal of nominations process on Tuesday, November 10.

According to a senior SEC official, no opposition or other political parties had fielded candidates in 65 seats across five municipal bodies. These include Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura. Consequently, all 65 BJP candidates contesting these seats were declared elected unopposed.

In addition, BJP candidates secured 12 more seats across three municipal bodies in Ambassa in Dhalai district, Teliamura in Khowai district and Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

The development has triggered allegations from the Opposition, with the CPI and Congress accusing the ruling party of using intimidation and violence to prevent their candidates from contesting in several areas.

CPI, Congress allege intimidation of candidates

Opposition leaders have alleged that candidates belonging to their parties were threatened by people associated with the ruling BJP. They also claimed that proposers of opposition candidates were intimidated to prevent them from participating in the electoral process.

CPI Tripura State Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury alleged that BJP workers and activists attacked Left Front leaders, candidates and supporters to stop them from contesting the ULB elections.

He claimed that a series of violent incidents had taken place across several districts, leaving more than 20 CPI eaders and members injured. Chaudhury further alleged that despite repeated written complaints and requests, neither the police nor the SEC took adequate steps to prevent the attacks or initiate action against those responsible.

The Left leader also alleged that the state police had failed to comply with a Tripura High Court order directing them to provide security to opposition candidates.

Congress Working Committee member Sudip Roy Barman and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha also raised similar allegations. They accused the ruling party of using intimidation and violence to undermine the electoral process.

These allegations have been made by the Opposition, while the SEC official's statement confirmed the number of candidates declared elected unopposed following the withdrawal process.

Tripura civic elections to be held in 16 urban local bodies

The Tripura ULB elections will be held on November 27 across 16 of the state's 21 urban local bodies, spread across all eight districts. The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) is among the civic bodies going to polls.

The CPI and Congress had earlier attempted to reach an understanding to jointly contest the elections. However, several rounds of discussions between the two parties failed to produce an agreement, and they could not finalise an electoral arrangement.

With 77 BJP candidates declared elected unopposed, polling will now be held in the remaining 268 seats out of the total 345 seats across the 21 urban local bodies.

Over 6.29 lakh voters eligible to cast ballots

According to the SEC official, a total of 6,29,903 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the November 27 elections. This includes 3,21,743 women, 3,08,115 men and 45 voters belonging to the third-gender category.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation accounts for 51 seats. Of the total 345 seats across the 21 urban local bodies, 162 have been reserved for women. Another 80 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), while nine seats have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The terms of all 21 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, are scheduled to expire on December 9.

When will Tripura civic election results be declared?

Polling for the remaining seats will take place on November 27. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 2.

With 77 candidates already declared elected unopposed, the remaining contest will determine the political composition of the urban local bodies across the state. The allegations raised by the CPI and Congress have also brought the conduct of the election process under scrutiny.

(Inputs: IANS)

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