"Is this how BJP celebrates festival of democracy?": TMC alleges violence during Tripura civic body elections

Tripura TMC convener Subal Bhowmik and his supporters stage a protest in front of the East Agartala police station during the municipal corporation elections in Agartala

Amid civic polls in Tripura’s 14 municipalities on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP 'goons' attacked agents and candidates at polling booths. The party attacked the State Election Commission for not responding to the alleged attacks.

Sharing multiple images and videos on Twitter, the TMC attacked the BJP for 'hooliganism'. "Democracy or Gunda Raj?" the party further asked, lashing out at Tripura's Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

In another tweet, the TMC wrote, "COMPLETE LAWLESSNESS IN AGARTALA! SHAME ON @BJP4Tripura!", sharing videos from the election site.

"WE DEMAND JUSTICE!," said the party, adding, "Our State Convenor @SubalAITC along with Tripura Trinamool Congress leaders protest against @BjpBiplab's REIGN OF TERROR! #TripuraDeservesBetter"

"Elderly people are being pushed and thrashed by BJP GOONS for exercising their rights! This lady's husband is seriously injured after BJP GOONS beat him up BECAUSE HE WAS GOING TO VOTE," TMC wrote in another tweet.

CPI (M) state secretary Jiten Chaudhary also alleged that the ruling party was indulging in voter intimidation in South Tripura district and obstructing party workers from functioning freely.

However, the ruling BJP denied these allegations, and its spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya on Thursday said “Utsaber mejaj e vote hocche (Vote has begun on a celebratory spirit).”

The electoral battle has the ruling BJP locked in battle with the Trinamool Congress which is foraying into the Northeast and elsewhere to establish itself as a national party, and with the CPI(M) which the saffron party had dethroned from power in this state some years ago.

The ruling BJP, which has fielded candidates in all seats in Tripura civic elections, has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 19 urban bodies.

