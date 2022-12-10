'Fight only gets stronger from here on': Trinamool Congress' Saket Gokhale warns BJP over his arrest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Saket Gokhale

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale dared the BJP over his recent arrest and said that 'the fight only gets stronger from here on,' and that 'he is only going to come at them harder.' A local court on Friday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to a tweet allegedly posted by him about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Morbi bridge collapse site. The TMC leader was first arrested on Tuesday by Ahmedabad cyber crime police in the case for allegedly spreading fake news, and after he got bail on Thursday, Morbi police arrested him for the same offence.

"I was arrested on orders of BJP, got bail, re-arrested, & got bail again - all in a span of 4 days. I’m grateful to the Hon’ble judiciary for upholding my liberty. BJP is hilariously mistaken if they thought this would break me. I’m only going to come at them harder. I was given no notice for 5 days after an FIR was filed in Ahmedabad. The police told me that the IB was tracking me & told CISF to intercept me at Jaipur airport. Ahmedabad Police who were in Delhi for a different case were told to rush to Jaipur to arrest me. A frivolous case was filed for sharing a tweet made by someone else. Funnily the police have no clue who that person is. The aim was to find a way to target me, throw me into jail, and keep me there. This is the Modi & Shah textbook perfected in UP and Gujarat."

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, the activist-turned-politician said, "Ironically I was arrested twice in 3 days for a tweet about Morbi bridge collapse. And till date, the owners of Oreva company who built the faulty bridge haven’t even been named in an FIR let alone arrested. Modi is hurt by a tweet. Not by deaths of 135 innocent people. The 2nd complaint in Morbi was filed against me on behalf of BJP’s ally Election Commission."

He added, "Surprisingly, the case for 'electoral interference' was filed after polling for both phases was over. EC, however, is ok with communal speeches & roadshows by Modi on poll day."

Thanking his party, "I am obliged to my lawyer @advmajeedmemon who gave me the best representation possible. I’m also very grateful for our @AITCofficial MP delegation of @Dolasen7, Khalilur Rahaman, @SantanuSenMP, Sunil Mandal & Asit Mal who flew to Morbi in a few hours to be with me & give their support. And to MP @jawharsircar for raising the issue of my arrest in Parliament. And a big thanks to everyone here who spoke up in solidarity. The BJP’s problem is that it gets rattled far too easily. Their bigger problem is that throwing me in jail doesn’t rattle me one bit. The fight only gets stronger from here on."

Latest India News