Trinamool Congress not to support Bharat Bandh on Tuesday against Centre's farm laws

TMC will not extend support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farm unions against the three farm laws.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced that it will not extend support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farm unions to protest against the three farm laws. According to senior party leader Saugata Roy, the TMC stands with the farmers' cause, but its workers will stay away from the nationwide strike on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the farm laws for the last 12 days. They are demanding from the government to repeal the laws which they are calling against the interest of the sector. Farmers who are camping at the Singhu border in Delhi have sought maximum participation from all quarters in the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8.

"Trinamool Congress stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal. It (bandh) goes against our principles," news agency ANI quoted Roy as saying.

The TMC's decision is surprising as its supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for being one of the fiercest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last week, Banerjee had even threatened to launch a country-wide agitation if the new farm laws were not withdrawn. "I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately, we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills," she had tweeted.

The TMC supremo also spoke to various groups of agitating farmers at Delhi's Singhu border and announced a series of street protests from next week in West Bengal in solidarity with their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, over a dozen opposition parties have announced to support the Bharat Bandh call on December 8. Farmer leaders have welcomed the support extended by several political parties and called upon all others to come forward and support the bandh.

