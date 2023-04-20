Follow us on Image Source : PTI Adani tried to 'get to me', few others through his 'wheeler dealers': Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged the industrialist Gautam Adani to "get to me" through his "wheeler dealers". Moitra further took a dig at the meeting between National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Adani. While criticising the meeting, she said that till the government takes on charges levelled against Adani, no one should engage with Gujarat-based businessman.

Without taking Pawar's name, Moitra said she hoped the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar puts the country first and not his old relationships.

"Adani tried utmost to get to me & few others through his friends/wheeler-dealers. He couldn't even find the door, let alone get past it. I have nothing to discuss on 1:1 basis with Adani. I firmly believe till govt takes action no politician should engage with this man," she said in a tweet.

"I have no fear in taking on Great Marathas. Can only hope they have good sense to put country before old relationships. "And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest," she said.

Industrialist Gautam Adani met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning at the politician's residence, Silver Oak, in South Mumbai.

(with inputs from PTI)

