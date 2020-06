Image Source : INDIA TV TMC MLA in West Bengal dies of COVID-19

Trinamool Congress MLA, Tamonash Ghosh, who tested positive for COVID-19 in May has succumbed to the illness. Ghosh breathed his last in a hospital earlier this morning.

Ghosh, 60, was the MLA in West Bengal from South 24 Parganas.

(more fo follow...)

