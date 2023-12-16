Tribal singer beaten to death for molesting mentally retarded girl in Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 35-year-old tribal singer was beaten to death for allegedly molesting a mentally retarded girl in Jharkhand’s capital city Ranchi, the police said on Saturday (December 16). Three people were arrested in connection with the incident. The incident took place at Tatkundo village, some 30 km from the capital city Ranchi on Thursday evening, Mandar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ankita Roy said.

The victim was identified as David Minz, the SDPO said.

Local villagers said that Minz used to sing in Nagpuri language and his several Nagpuri songs were hit on social media platforms.

Mandar police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Yadav told PTI that Minz was beaten to death with sticks on Thursday evening for allegedly molesting a mentally retarded girl in the village.

Minz was brought to Mandar referral hospital.

After primary treatment, he was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi where he died during treatment, he said.

"Three persons of a family, all relatives of the girl, were involved in the crime and were arrested on complaints of the victim's wife. The three accused were sent to jail on Friday," Yadav said.

