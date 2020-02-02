Image Source : FILE Travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended: Indian Embassy in China

The Indian Embassy in China on Sunday issued a statement that the holders of already issued E-visas may note that these are no longer valid.

The statement said: "All those who have a compelling reason to visit India may contact the Embassy of India in Beijing or Indian consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou and Indian Visa Application Centres."

"Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China," it added.

More to follow.