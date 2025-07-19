Transgender living in Bhopal for over 10 years found to be Bangladeshi national According to reports, Abdul Kalam initially spent two decades in Mumbai before he moved to Bhopal's Budhwara and Mangalwara areas, where he assumed the identity of Neha Kinnar.

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested a transgender woman from Bhopal who is actually a Bangladeshi national and has been living in the city as 'Neha Kinnar'. The accused has been identified as 'Abdul Kalam', and he had entered India at the age of 17.

According to media reports, Kalam initially spent two decades in Mumbai before he moved to Bhopal's Budhwara and Mangalwara areas, where he assumed the identity of Neha. Reports suggest that Kalam even had an Aadhaar card, ration card and a voter ID card.

Kalam even forged an Indian passport to travel abroad, reports suggest. He was also involved in criminal activities in 2019, and a case was also registered against him.

Police, which acted against Kalam following a tip, suspect that he is part of a broader network is now conducting an investigation regarding the same. He has now been detained under the Foreigners Act.

"He has been living in Bhopal for the last 8-10 years. Before that, he was in Maharashtra. We received a tip-off through an informer and initiated the identification process. He has also travelled to Bangladesh in the meantime, and we are awaiting reports from concerned departments," NDTV quoted Additional DCP Shalini Dixit as saying.

Deportation orders are yet to be ordered for Kalam, but the officials are now preparing to deport him to Bangladesh after completing all the necessary investigations.

India tracking all Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in country

Authorities, meanwhile, are tracking all Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the country, following instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A nationwide drive is being conducted by authorities to track all such Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas who are illegally staying in India.

Shah has also been conducting regular meetings with officials in a bid to monitor the situation across the country, especially in Delhi.

"Take strict action against the entire network that assists Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders in entering the country, obtaining documents, and settling here. This issue is directly linked to national security and must be handled with utmost seriousness," Shah had told officials in one of his meetings.