Transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma not related to alleged cash discovery incident: SC The top court said that misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Justice Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma is not related to the alleged cash recovery controversy. The top court said that misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Justice Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

The proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court, the court statement said, was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure. The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.

The high court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, who had commenced enquiry prior to March 20 collegium meeting, would submit a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today itself, it added. Following its examination, the court would proceed for "further and necessary" action.

No cash found at Delhi HC judge's residence

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg on Friday said that fire fighters found no cash during their operation to douse flames at the residence of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma. The control room received a call about a blaze at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at 11.35 pm on March 14 and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, Garg told PTI.

Fire tenders reached the spot at 11.43 pm. The fire was in a store room stocked with stationery and domestic articles, Garg said, adding that it took 15 minutes to control the flames. There were no casualties.

"Soon after dousing the flames, we informed police about the fire incident. Thereafter, a team of fire department personnel left the spot. Our fire fighters did not find any cash during their fire fighting operation," the DFS chief said.