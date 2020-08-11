All passenger, suburban trains continue to remain suspended, special trains to run

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Train service to continue to remain suspended baring special train services.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice. However, special trains which are currently into service will continue to run. Railways in a statement said, "This is to bring to the notice of all concerned that as decided and informed earlier on as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice."

"It may be noted that 230 special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai which are presently being run on a limited basis only on the requisition of state government will also continue to run."

The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement. However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown will remain suspended for time being," Railways said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage