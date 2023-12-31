23 trains running late today as fog envelopes North India | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 23 trains running late today as fog envelopes North India

As many as 23 trains were running late on Sunday due to a thick layer of fog that has engulfed North India for the last few days, Railway officials said. As per the Indian Railways, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is delayed by almost 7 hours while Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express are delayed by 5 hours.

Trains like the Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express and Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorn Kranti were running late by 4 hours while the Padmavat Express is running late by almost 3 hours. Meanwhile, the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani is running late by 1.45 hours.

According to the Railways, the Pune-Nizamudin Duronto is running late by 2 hours while Bhopal-Nizamuddin Express is running late by 6 hours and Durg-Nizamuddin S Kranti is running late by 3.50 hours. Also, the Chennai-New Delhi GT Express is running late by almost 6 hours, the Railways said.

Check full list of trains running late

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, at many places over Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Uttarakhand, at isolated places over the northern parts of Rajasthan and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and the lower division of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

