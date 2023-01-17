15 trains, several flights delayed as fog blankets North India | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Passengers wait for trains at the New Delhi Railway Station.

At least 15 trains of the Northern Railway were delayed as thick blankets of mist and fog spread over most parts of North India on Monday. Trains were running late by as much as 8 hours behind their scheduled time of arrival in the national capital and neighbouring states.

According to the Railways, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express (delayed by 2 hours), Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (1.30 hours), Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special (1.45 hours), Gorakhpur -Bathinda Gorakhdham Express (1 hour), Howrah -New Delhi Poorva Express (8 hours), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express (1.30 hours), Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail (4 hours), Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express (1.15 hours), Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express (4 hours).Other trains which were delayed include Raigir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express (1.15 hours), Raxaul -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express (3.30 hours), Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana (2 hours), Dr Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa SF Express (1 hour), MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express (1.45 hours), MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express (1.30 hours).

Passengers' misery increases amid delayed trains

Delays in the arrival of trains led to an increase in the misery of the passengers as they waited at the New Delhi railway station for hours."The train is delayed by 4 hours. We are struggling in this cold. There is no one to listen to the problems. The government should take some action on this," a passenger said.

Another passenger travelling to Bihar said that the arrival of his train was delayed by 2 hours as he struggled to get the rescheduled timing of the train."I am sitting at the station for 2 hours. There is no information about the train. No one is telling about the schedule of the train," he said.

Fog causes delayed flights

Several flights were delayed due to low visibility after dense fog enveloped the city and neighbouring regions.

North India reels under dense fog

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed yet another morning of shivering cold as Safdarjung and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees and 6.0 degrees Celsius respectively, according to India Meteorological Department on Tuesday. The chilly cold wave conditions were recorded at 5.30 am today.

Just a day earlier, Safdarjung recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius and Lodhi road 1.6 degrees Celsius recording the lowest temperature in January since 2021.

India Meteorological Department on Monday said that two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.

