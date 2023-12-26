Follow us on Image Source : FILE 14 trains delayed as dense fog blankets North India | Check full list

The Northern Railways informed that 14 trains have been affected so far in the northern zone due to the dense fog prevailing over the national capital on Tuesday.

"As on today, 14 trains are affected due to fog or less visibility in the Northern Zone of Indian Railways," a statement of the Chief Public Relations Officer said.

List of trains delayed

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshilla, Gaya-New Delhi Magadh Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Durg-Nizamuddin Samparkkranti, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana, Habibgang-New Delhi Bhopal Express, Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express

As many as 30 flights have been delayed in both arrivals and departures including international and domestic flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a total of 5 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport.

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers

The Delhi Airport also issued an alert stating while landing and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint will face issues.

ALSO READ | Delhi airport witnesses flight delays as dense fog engulfs capital region: Details

ALSO READ | Delhi, UP under thick blanket of fog as cold wave conditions take over North India

Latest India News