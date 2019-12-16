17 Odisha-bound trains cancelled due to anti-CAA protests

As many as 17 Odisha-bound trains were cancelled on Monday due to stir in West Bengal over amended citizenship law, officials said. Several other trains have also been partially cancelled.

Odisha has not witnessed any major agitation over the amended citizenship law. Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Howrah-Yesvantpur Express and Seldah-Puri Express were among the trains that were cancelled, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

Other trains that were cancelled are Howrah-ChennaiMail, Puri-Kamakhya Express, Vascodagama-Howrah Express and Chennai-Puri Express, he said.Similarly, ChennaiGuwahati Express and Trivandrum-Silchar Express were short-terminated till Malda Town and Howrah stations respectively, he said.

The ECoR official said the cancellations were due to agitation in the Kharagpur-Howrah section.

Also Read | Several trains cancelled due to protest over CAA