Trainer plane skids off runway in Amethi, catches fire; pilot jumps to save himself

A trainer aircraft on Monday skidded off the runway while landing at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) in Fursatganj of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The pilot jumped off the aircraft to save himself, sources said.  

Amethi (UP) Published on: October 21, 2019 23:31 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Representational Image

The plane was on a practice sortie, sources said, adding when the pilot was approaching the runway after remaining airborne for 20 minutes, he lost control over the plane and the aircraft skidded off the runway catching fire. However, the pilot jumped off the burning plane.

The fire officials managed to douse the fire but the plane was totally damaged.

IGRUA media in-charge R.K. Dwivedi said: "There is no casualty. The trainee pilot managed to save himself. The area has been sealed and a probe team from Delhi has left for the academy".

