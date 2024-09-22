Two arrested in connection with Jan Shatabdi derailment bid near Uttarakhand's Rudrapur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Iron pole was found on the railway track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City

Two individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to derail the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express by placing a six-meter-long iron pole on the tracks between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City railway stations in Uttarakhand on September 18, authorities said.

The potential disaster was averted when the train's driver, spotting the obstruction on the tracks, applied the emergency brakes in time. The incident occurred near Rudrapur City Railway Station, about 43 kilometers from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials ruled out sabotage attempt

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railways) Anil Kumar Verma, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Rampur registered a case, and a team was formed to investigate the matter. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunny, alias Sandeep Chauhan, and Bijender, alias Tinku, both residents of Rampur district. Sunny was arrested from Rudrapur, while Bijender was apprehended in Bilaspur.

During interrogation, it was revealed that both suspects had no intention of causing harm. They admitted that they frequently visited the area to drink alcohol. On the day of the incident, they were intoxicated and attempted to steal the iron pole, which was lying near the tracks. However, upon hearing the train’s horn and seeing its headlights, they panicked, abandoned the pole on the tracks, and fled the scene.

DSP Verma clarified that there was no indication of the involvement of any organized group or sabotage module. "There was no intention of sabotage, and no larger conspiracy has been uncovered," he stated.

Sunny has a criminal record with 14 cases registered against him at the Bilaspur police station, while Bijender has been booked in one prior case.

About the incident

The near-miss was reported by the train’s loco pilot on September 18 at 10:18 pm, who alerted the Rudrapur City Station Master after stopping the train to remove the iron pole. The Railway Ministry spokesperson confirmed that the train resumed its journey safely after the obstruction was cleared.

(With inputs from PTI)