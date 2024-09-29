Broken pillar placed on Banda-Mahoba rail track in UP, minor accused held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In what seems to be a conspiracy of a train accident, a piece of a broken pillar was placed on the Banda-Mahoba railway track of Manikpur railway line in Mahoba district on Saturday. The accident was averted by the vigilant loco pilot who applied emergency brakes after spotting the pillar.

After that, the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the local police reached the incident site near village Saukara in district Mahoba. The forces arrested a minor accused who was present at the site. According to the officials, the detained minor suspect has admitted that he had kept the piece of broken pillar on the rail tracks. The interrogation of the minor was underway, the officials added.

Area Officer Deepak Dubey says, "On September 28, within the limits of Sukhaura village, information was received that unidentified persons have kept stones on the Banda-Mahoba railway track of Manikpur railway line near village Sukaura. RPF and local police reached the spot. A minor boy has been taken into custody who has admitted that he kept a piece of a broken pillar on the track. The interrogation of the minor boy is underway and required legal action is being taken."

Train hits stone in Ballia

Meanwhile, another train accident happened on Saturday in UP's Ballia, where a train hit a stone placed on the railway track in the Bairia area. The stone was found on the railway track between the Varanasi-Ballia-Chhapra rail section at 10.25 am. The loco pilot of the Lucknow Chhapra Express train applied emergency brakes but hit the stone.

However, no damage was reported and the train continued its journey. The police are investigating the case and are questioning in the nearby areas. Soon after the accident, the police started patrolling the area. The police have continued the patrolling on Sunday.

(Reported by: Anamika Gaur)