Anonymous letter sent to railways warning of 'Balasore-like train tragedy' on Hyderabad-Delhi route | DETAILS

Train Accident: The nation can witness another heartwrenching train accident like the Balasore train tragedy, an anonymous letter mentioned. Recently, the Indian Railways received a letter warning of a "Balasore-like train tragedy" on the "Hyderabad-Delhi-Hyderabad" route. According to official sources, the letter dated June 30 was sent to the South Central Railway (SCR) and addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager of the Secunderabad Division.

"Balasore-like train tragedy" in the next week

As per the sources, the anonymous letter allegedly mentioned the possibility of a "Balasore-like train tragedy" in the next week on the "Hyderabad-Delhi-Hyderabad" route. The letter was received by post last week, sources said.

The SCR authorities informed the Telangana Police about the letter. "...the letter was received last week by post and was given to the State Intelligence for further action," SCR sources said.

Balasore train tragedy

Earlier on June 2, three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore district, claiming 280 lives and injuring over 1,000 people. The crash is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades.

Almost a month after the ghastly train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district, South Eastern Railway's General Manager Archana Joshi has been removed from her post. Indian Railway said in a statement that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Anil Kumar Mishra to become the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting

Earlier on June 20, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and State government officials in Balasore. The minister announced Rs 1 crore from his MP local area development (LAD) fund and another Rs 1 crore from Railways funds for the development of Bahanaga village and the hospital there.

