Traffic snarls, waterlogged roads as torrential rains lash Delhi NCR | Video Delhi NCR rains: According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to see an overcast sky on Aug 23, accompanied by intermittent light to moderate showers or thundershowers at multiple locations. A brief spell of heavy rain is also possible in isolated areas, particularly during the morning or afternoon hours.

New Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) were battered by heavy rainfall on Saturday (August 23), leading to widespread flooding, severe traffic snarls, and chaos on key stretches. Commuters were left stranded as water submerged roads across parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Roads choked, vehicles stranded

Videos shared by the media showed vehicles crawling through gridlocked and waterlogged roads across the national capital. Major traffic congestion was reported on National Highway 9 in Ghaziabad, where partial waterlogging worsened the slowdown. In Noida, several residential and commercial hubs faced similar waterlogging due to the incessant showers.

IMD issues 'Red Alert'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and neighbouring regions, warning of continued heavy downpour for the next three hours. Officials said brief spells of rain through the afternoon provided some respite from the heat but simultaneously triggered widespread waterlogging.

“Updated nowcast map for heavy rainfall over red-coloured districts, including Delhi, South Haryana, East Rajasthan, North Gujarat during the next 3 hours," the IMD said in a post on X.

Authorities on alert

The Public Works Department’s flood control room received at least 10 separate complaints of waterlogging during the day. Officials said most of them were resolved within an hour. Despite the waterlogging, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5°C and a minimum of 25.7°C, with humidity peaking at 76 per cent around 5:30 pm.

Air quality holds in “satisfactory” band

While the rain battered daily life, it also helped improve air quality levels in the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 93 on Saturday evening, which falls in the “satisfactory” category.