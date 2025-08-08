Traffic chaos on Ghaziabad-Delhi-Meerut Expressway ahead of Rakhi, Delhi Police issues alert | Video Delhi-NCR jam: Heavy traffic congestion has been linked to the two-day holiday weekend for Raksha Bandhan combined with the weekend closure, resulting in an unusually high volume of vehicles. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to regulate traffic flow effectively.

New Delhi:

As the Raksha Bandhan festival coincides with the weekend, Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory on August 8, warning of heavy travel and potential congestion on major outbound routes. A significant surge in the number of commuters is anticipated, particularly on National Highway 44 (NH-44) and the Singhu border, which connect Delhi to northern destinations such as Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, and Chandigarh.

To alleviate traffic pressure and avoid delays, commuters travelling on these routes are strongly encouraged to explore alternate pathways. The advisory also highlights the Delhi Metro and other public transportation options as convenient and efficient alternatives, urging travellers to plan their journeys well in advance to ensure a smooth trip.

Massive traffic jam on Ghaziabad-Delhi-Meerut Expressway amid festive rush

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-24) witnessed severe gridlock, especially on the lanes leading from Ghaziabad towards Hapur and Meerut. The jam extended for several kilometres, causing significant delays for motorists.

The heavy congestion has been attributed to the two-day holiday weekend due to Raksha Bandhan and the weekend closure, leading to an extraordinary volume of vehicles. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and are working to manage traffic flow efficiently.

