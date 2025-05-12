'Trade was not used as deterrent': India refutes Trump's claim on India-Pakistan ceasefire Sources added that after Operation Sindoor commenced, US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi on 9th May. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on 8th May and 10th May and to NSA Doval on 10th May and there was no reference to trade in any of these discussions.

New Delhi:

Top government sources closely following the India-Pakistan conflict on Monday said that US President Donald Trump’s ‘warning’ of stopping trade was not the reason behind the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Sources added that after Operation Sindoor commenced, US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi on 9th May. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on 8th May and 10th May and to NSA Doval on 10th May and there was no reference to trade in any of these discussions.

Earlier in the day, Trump had claimed that he warned both India and Pakistan that if they don’t stop the conflict, US will not do any trade with them.

“If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade. People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden, they said. I think we're gonna stop, and they have.” he said.

Trump also asserted that his administration played a crucial role in brokering an immediate cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, following escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

He said, "We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work..."

Speaking to the media in a press briefing at the White House, Trump emphasised the significant impact of US diplomatic efforts in facilitating the truce, stating, "On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate cessation of hostilities, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan - the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons."

"I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful... And we helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said, 'Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade,'" Trump stated, highlighting his administration's use of trade leverage to encourage peace.

The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was reportedly agreed upon following a call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

During the conversation, the Pakistani DGMO proposed an end to hostilities, which was accepted by the Indian side, leading to a cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions starting from 5:00 pm on May 10. However, Lieutenant General Ghai later disclosed that the cessation of hostilities was short-lived, as Pakistan violated the agreement with cross-border firing and drone intrusions just hours after it took effect.