Trade union leader Rahul Shaw meets Union minister Ashwini Choubey to discuss pollution, other issues to discuss several issues including increasing pollution levels. During the meeting, Shaw also discussed issues of FCI workers, initiatives to aid and support the growth of labour force with Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“It was an honor to meet Ashwini Kumar Ji and what made the meeting fruitful was that we discussed about the important issues that were affecting the labour force and common public. Ashwini Ji has given some important resolutions and ideas that we will work on and I hope to help my people in whatever way I can," Shaw said.

Such meetings are a way of entering into important discussions while also seeking the blessings and guidance of the experienced ministers, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had rewarded Rahul Shaw for his hard work and dedication towards the party by making him the member BJP Kisan Morcha in 2019. He was the youngest member of the morcha at that time.

Shaw has been working tirelessly to take issue pertaining to the common man to top ministers and inorder to resolve whatever crisis they are facing.

