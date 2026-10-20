Trade, investment, defence: Here's what's on agenda as Marco Rubio to kick-start three-day visit to India

Mumbai:

In a significant development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin his three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis. This would be Rubio's second India visit this year which comes amid persistent friction in bilateral ties. During his earlier trip in May, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar besides attending a Quad foreign ministers' meeting.

What’s on agenda?

This time, the US Secretary of State is expected to be accompanied by a large business delegation. In their meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, Jaishankar and Rubio are expected to deliberate on ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.They are also expected to discuss bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Marco Rubio to land in Mumbai at 2:15 pm

The US Secretary of State is scheduled to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2:15 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Apart from his meeting with Jaishankar, Rubio's engagements in Mumbai included laying a wreath at the Taj memorial to honour the victims of the 26/11 terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 160 people, including six US nationals. He will also attend a reception to mark the 250th anniversary of US' independence.

"Discussions are expected to cover key areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week.

Proposed bilateral trade deal on focus

Both the leaders are also likely to delve into the proposed bilateral trade deal as well as the situation in West Asia. "The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities," Jaiswal had said.

Ahead of his visit, Rubio said in Uzbekistan that the US is "very close" to finalise the trade deal with India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. He also suggested that the US waiver on tariffs for buying Russian oil was linked to the decision.

"We're trying to finalise the trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. So that's one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers and things of that nature, Rubio said. It should be noted that India and the US have been engaged in talks since early 2025 on the proposed trade pact to address tariff friction, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and boost bilateral market access.

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