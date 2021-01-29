Tractor rally violence: Man arrested for snatching wireless set from Delhi police constable

Image Source : PTI Man arrested for snatching wireless set from Delhi police constable

A man, who was seen snatching a wireless set from a Delhi police constable in Nangloi during tractor rally violence on Republic Day, has been arrested. According to the police, the accused Ajay Rathee, resident of Nimrana in Haryana's Rohtak, was previously involved in three cases lodged in the national capital in 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said, "We have arrested the accused who snatched a wireless set from Constable Sonu at Nangloi on Republic Day. The wireless set has been recovered from his possession."

Delhi's border points at Tikri and Singhu remained under heavy police deployment on Friday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on January 26, officials said.

The police has filed three cases under Arms Act, Excise Act.

Personnel of the Delhi Police, along with those of the paramilitary forces, have been deployed at the borders.

Several roads have been closed and the traffic police has asked the commuters to take other routes.

