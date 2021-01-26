Major chaos at ITO as protestors drive through crowd, try to run over cops. Video

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers attempt to break a barricade near Nangloi as they participate in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade', during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Major chaos was witnessed at Delhi's ITO on Tuesday after clashes erupted at protesting farmers and police personnel amid the tractor rally. Farmers forced their ways towards Lutyen's Delhi and damaged police buses with their tractors, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them. Protesters were also witnessed chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

In a chaotic scene, protesters were seen riding tractors and trying to drive through the crowd and run over police personnel.

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, had reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

Police used teargas shells to disperse the crowd and appealed to them to stick to the designated route for the rally and not take the law into their hands.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant about heading towards central Delhi.

