Tractor parade violence: 7 FIRs so far, many more to be registered soon, says Delhi Police

Image Source : AP Police chase protesting farmers away as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Following a chaotic day after farmers tractor parade turned violent leading to damage of public, private property, injuring over 80 cops, several protestors, the Delhi Police has so far lodged 7 FIRs in various sections regarding violence on Republic Day. The police have informed that many more will be registered soon.

On the security situation in the national capital, Delhi Police said it is keeping a close watch. It is also registering cases of violation of lawful directions, rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servant with deadly weapons regarding several incidents reported from various locations.

In a press note, the Delhi Police said, "Sayunkt Kisan Morcha comprising of various Kisan organisations proposed a Kisan Tractor Rally on the occasion of the Republic Day on 26.01.2021. The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha had conducted several rounds of meetings with the Delhi Police in connection with their proposed tractor rally. They had given an undertaking to the Delhi Police to take out a peaceful rally as per the proposed plans on 4 agreed-upon routes."

As of now total 7 FIR 'S registered in various sections regarding today violence in all over delhi. Many more will registered soon. @indiatvnews — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) January 26, 2021

"On January 26 at about 8.30 AM about 6000-7000 tractors had assembled at Singhu borders and they were to reach up to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and take right turn. Instead of the agreed-upon route, they insisted upon going to the Central Delhi and despite persuasion by Delhi Police, the farmers led by Nihangs on their horses fully equipped with deadly weapons like swords, kripans and fursas charged the police and broke the several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar."

"Similar incidents were reported from Gazipur and Tikri Borders. The farmers at Gazipur border broke the barricades at several points and headed towards ITO, where they were joined by the farmers who had come from Singhu Border. At Tikri Border also, the farmers did not agree to the scheduled plan and fought pitched battle with Delhi Police."

"They not only broke barricades but also attacked police vehicles and police personnel with deadly weapon. Instead of turning towards Najafgarh, they headed towards Peeragarhi and further towards Central Part of Delhi," Police said.

"At ITO, a large group of farmers, who had come from Gazipur and Singhu Borders attempted to move towards New Delhi district. When they were stopped by the policemen, a group of these farmers became violent and broke the barricades, damaged the iron grills and the dividers and even tried to run over the policemen, who were deployed at these barricades. However, with the arrival of reinforcement on conclusion of the Republic Day parade, the police succeeded to stop them from entering the New Delhi District," the Delhi Police informed.

"Meanwhile, some farmers also indulged in vandalism and attacked policemen. Finally, they changed their plans and moved towards Lal Qila. At Lal Qila, they broke the gates and entered the wells of Red Fort. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the rampart of the Red Fort where they hoisted their organisation's flag. With great efforts, Delhi Police managed to remove the crowd from the Rampart and the vicinity," the police added.

The struggle between the police and farmers continued throughout the day until late evening. Most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and Red Fort.

86 policemen so far have reported injured and several public and private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob.

