Uttar Pradesh: 7 dead due to toxic gas leak from factory in Sitapur

At least 7 people were killed after in an incident of gas leak in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased included three children, two women among others, media reports said. The incident occurred in Sitapur in the state, where locals reported a poisonous gas leak in a pipe between a carpet factory and an acid factory.

Police and District Collector have rushed to the site of the incident and evacuated the locals from the area.

Reason for the gas leak could yet not be ascertained.

More details are awaited.