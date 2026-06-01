Three workers killed, two hospitalised after toxic gas leak at Ludhiana factory

Ludhiana:

At least three workers, including a father and son, died while two others were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes following a gas leak during sewage line cleaning at a tool manufacturing unit in Ludhiana on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am at a factory located on RK Road in Industrial Area-A, where the workers had been called to clean a sewage line.

Hospitalised workers' condition stable

The officials said that the workers were suddenly overcome by toxic fumes while carrying out the cleaning operation. Three of them died on the spot, while two others lost consciousness and were rushed to a hospital.

Ludhiana DCP Harpal Singh said, "Three people have lost their lives in the incident. Two others have been admitted to the hospital. Police are currently investigating the matter."



Doctors said the conditions of the two hospitalised workers in stable.

Probe launched

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said an FIR has been registered against the factory management for alleged negligence. "The investigation will determine responsibility and ascertain the exact nature of the gas involved, which has not yet been confirmed," Sharma said.

The police will also examine whether mandatory safety protocols were followed during the sewer-cleaning operation.

Authorities launched a detailed probe into the incident, including compliance with mandatory safety measures for hazardous work in industrial units.

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