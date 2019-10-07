Now, tourists welcome in Kashmir again. Govt lifts restriction

Representational Image

Tourists can now visit Kashmir again. The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered the restriction to be lifted Thursday onwards.

"Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from 10.10.2019," the J&K government said in a statement today.

In an advisory issued in August, the Jammu and Kashmir government had asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to "curtail" their stay in the valley immediately. The advisory cited intelligence inputs of terror threats, asking all pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir valley as soon as possible.

The advisory was issued just before the Centre announced the negation of the Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5.

Malik held a situation cum security review meeting today with the advisors and the Chief Secretary today. The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretaries of Planning and Housing & Urban Development Department. Governor Malik was briefed about the Block Development Councils (BDC) elections. He was informed that there is active interest in the BDC elections and most of the seats of Chairpersons of BDCs would be filled.

The Governor was also briefed about the progress in apple procurement which has crossed 850 tonnes and worth Rs 3.25 crores. Some changes in the rates of apple are being made which will be announced shortly.

