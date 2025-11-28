Tourists stuck 150-feet in air for 2 hours after glitch with sky dining restaurant in Kerala's Idukki | VIDEO The group remained stuck for more than two hours. Fire and rescue personnel reached the site around 4 pm after learning about the incident from news reports and rescued the four member family safely.

Idukki:

Four tourists, including two children, endured hours-long horror on Friday after a dining experience at a sky restaurant went horribly wrong in Kerala's Idukki district. The tourists were left stuck at a height of

left stranded about 150 feet above ground in a sky dining restaurant near Anachal on Friday afternoon after the crane lifting the platform malfunctioned.

The group remained stuck for more than two hours. Fire and rescue personnel reached the site around 4 pm after learning about the incident from news reports and rescued the four member family safely.

Television visuals showed rescue personnel climbing ropes to reach the suspended platform. The two children and their mother were brought down first, followed by the father and a female restaurant staff member. By around 4.30 pm, all four tourists and the staff member had been evacuated.

The staff member later told television channels that there was no panic since they had received training for such situations. She said the family was from Kozhikode.

A fire official said the restaurant management did not seek assistance and that units from Munnar and Adimali were deployed only after reports of the incident appeared. An officer from Adimali police station said the police were also not informed and that residents had alerted the authorities.

Locals said the tourists had been stranded since about 1.30 pm. Officials believe the crane’s hydraulic system malfunctioned, leaving the platform hanging more than one hundred feet above ground. The sky dining experience is part of an adventure tourism initiative in the hill district.

With inputs from ANI