COVID-19 in Telangana: With 66 new cases, state tally climbs to 562. Check district-wise list

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 in Telangana: With 66 new cases, state tally climbs to 562

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Telangana has reached 562 as 66 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state. Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the state is over 700 now. So far, 18 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus while 186 people have been recovered.

The COVID-19 in Telangana had crossed 700-mark on Thursday after 50 cases were detected in the state. The Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal had earlier said that Bhadradri and Kothagudem are the only two districts in Telangana which have no coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.

Earlier on Thursday, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said that 640 of 700 so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state are attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conclave in Delhi and their contacts. The Health Minister also said the main reason for Greater Hyderabad accounting for the majority of the cases was the presence of a large number of Markaz returnees here.

COVID-19 in Telangana: District-wise list of active cases

District-wise list of active coronavirus cases in Telangana

ALSO READ | Britain’s coronavirus death toll reaches 14,500

ALSO READ | Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy tests negative for COVID-19

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage