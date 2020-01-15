Firepower: America has world's strongest military. Check where India stands

Image Source : @ADGPI Indian Army

A strong army, powerful and recognised army always puts a nation in a better position to negotiate in world affairs and also is a sigh of relief for the citizens who feel safe. Well, it has been an unending race amongst world nations to excel in this area, the Global Firepower has now released the Firepower Index 2019, ranking countries on the basis of how powerful their militaries are. The Firepower Index 2019 lists 137 countries with the most powerful military ranked on number 1.

The finalised Global Firepower ranking utilizes over 55 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('Pwrlndx') score. Their unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed, ones. A perfect PowerIndex score is 0.0000 (realistically unattainable in the scope of the current GFP formula).

Here's the list of top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries according to Global Firepower Index 2019

Germany

Ranked 10 of 137 out of the countries currently considered for the annual GFP review. It's Power Index rating is 0.2097.

Turkey

Ranked 9, Turkey continues its march towards developing a mature local military industry to help satisfy standing local requirements. It's Power Index is 0.2089.

UK

Image Source : TWITTER Ranked 8, with BREXIT remaining an unshakable topic heading into 2019, UK defense spending and capability will certainly be put to the test. It's Power Index is 0.1797.

South Korea

Image Source : TWITTER Ranked 7, despite renewed talks with its unpredictable northern neighbhour, South Korea has increased defense spending heading into the new year. It's Power Index is 0.1761.

Japan

Image Source : TWITTER Ranked 6, with ongoing threat from both China and North Korea, Japan has been actively expanding and modernising its fighting capabilities. It's Power Index is 0.1707.

France

Ranked 5, France continues to increase defense spending, with a 5% increase had from 2018, and cyberdefense is a major area of focus. It's Power Index is 0.1584.

India

Image Source : @ADGPI TWITTER Ranked 4, India's Power Index rating is 0.1065. Recently, India got its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to oversee all the three Army, Airforce and Navy.

China

Ranked 3, a second commissioned aircraft carrier is in the works for a growing Chinese surface and undersea fleet - to go along with an already powerful land and air force. It's Power Index is 0.0673.

Russia

Image Source : TWITTER Ranked no. 2, defense modernisation continues despite sanctions and a weakened currency. Russia's local industry has been instrumental in rearmament. It's Power Index is 0.0639.

United States

Image Source : AP Ranked no. 1, major American defense competition comes from Russia and China, putting the United States under immense pressure to spend, modernise and evolve. It has a Power Index of 0.0615

