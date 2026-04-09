'Together, let us empower our Nari Shakti': PM Modi calls for support to amendments to Women Reservation Act

New Delhi:

Urging all MPs to support the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the changes reflects the aspirations of women across India and calling them just a legislative exercise would be an understatement, adding that it is an affirmation of a principle that has long guided the civilisational ethos of India.

Pointing that half of India's population constitutes women and they have played a crucial role in the country's growth, he said sustained efforts have been consistently for their empowerment. Providing better educate and healthcare facilities, and financial assistance has only strengthened the foundations of women’s participation in economic and social life, he said.

However, the participation of women in politics and legislative bodies has not been commensurate with their role in society, the prime minister said in a signed article posted on his website narendramodi.in, calling it unfortunate. Although repeated efforts have been made provide women with their rightful place in democratic institutions, he added.

"Committees were made, bill drafts were introduced but they never saw the light of day," PM Modi said. "But the broad consensus has remained that women’s representation in legislative bodies has to increase. In September 2023, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam with the same spirit of consensus. I consider it to be among the most special occasions of my life."

"This opportunity to ensure women’s reservation also resonates deeply with the spirit of our Constitution. The makers of our Constitution envisioned a society where equality is both enshrined and realised in practice. Strengthening women’s participation in legislative institutions is an important step towards fulfilling that vision," he added.

He stated that every delay in advancing women’s representation is only slowing the strengthening the quality and inclusiveness of India's democracy. He said the delay would only create an imbalance, particularly at a time when India is moving forward with confidence and purpose. Timely action in this regard, PM Modi said, is important to ensure that India's progress is sustained.

Pointing out that this moment calls for collective action, PM Modi said it is all about what the country owes to 'Nari Shakti'. The passage of the amendments "reflect the broadest possible consensus and be guided by the larger national interest", he noted.

"Such opportunities call upon us to act not for ourselves, but for future generations. They remind us that the true strength of a democracy lies in its ability to evolve and to become more inclusive over time," he said.

"India has always shown that when it comes to matters of national importance, it can rise above differences and act with unity. This is one such moment. Let us move forward together and strengthen Constitutional values and empower our Nari Shakti for national progress," he added.

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