TMC workers protest outside Guwahati hotel housing rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Image Source : PTI TMC leader Ripon Bora leads a protest in front of the hotel against the alleged trading of Maharashtra MLAs, in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

TMC Protests In Guwahati: Scores of Trinamool Congress' Assam unit workers staged a massive protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are staying. The protesting TMC leaders and workers were detained by the police and the administration deployed a heavy contingent of cops outside the hotel premises.

TMC workers led by the party's Assam unit chief Ripun Bora said that while people in Assam are suffering due to the flood, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is busy toppling the Maharashtra government. They said that the CM should give priority to the people of his state and not waste time on other activities.

The TMC workers shouted slogans accusing the BJP of diverting resources to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government in Maharashtra.

Responding to the opposition's criticism, Sarma had on Wednesday said that he was ready to welcome everyone to Assam as the state needs funds to deal with floods. He stated that there was no controversy regarding the visit of Maharashtra MLAs, adding that "we welcome all tourists to visit Assam now as we need funds to deal with floods.”

Shinde and other Sena MLAs arrived here on Wednesday morning by a charter flight from Gujarat's Surat. It is believed that there are around 40 MLAs who are staying at the hotel on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The revolt led by Shinde triggered a massive political crisis in Maharashtra and pushed the MVA government on the verge of collapse. The MVA is an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The alliance government is headed by Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde is demanding from Uddhav to exit an unnatural alliance and join the ranks again with the BJP to form a stable government. Notably, the Sena had in 2019 quit the BJP-led alliance soon after the declaration of the Assembly election result (even though the alliance secured a comfortable majority in the 288-member House) and sided with then arch-rivals NCP and Congress.

