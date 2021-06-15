Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two women allege gangrape by TMC workers during post-poll violence in Bengal, move Supreme Court

Two women allegedly gangraped by Trinamool Congress workers during post-poll violence in West Bengal have moved to the Supreme Court, LiveLaw reported. Both of them have sought a probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The victims include a minor and an elderly.

The two have filed separate pleas in the apex court seeking to be made parties in a pending petition filed by BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar's brother Biswajit. Abhijit was allegedly killed by TMC workers in post-poll violence in May.

In the application filed by the minor who belongs to a scheduled caste community, she was gangraped by TMC supporters on May 9. The girl stated that she was "stopped by four men saying 'our party has won the election, now let's teach her a lesson' and raped".

They said "now we will teach you a lesson for supporting BJP", according to the girl's plea.

According to the plea moved by another victim, she was gangraped by five TMC workers in the presence of her grandchild. The incident had taken place on May 4, two days after the West Bengal Assembly elections results were declared. She alleged that a mob of around 100-200 TMC supporters had on May 3 surrounded her house and threatened the family to leave. On May night, five Trinamool workers barged into the house when she was with her grandchild. The victim said that she was assaulted and raped.

While one person has been arrested by police in connection with the rape of an elderly woman, three have been taken into custody in the case of the minor’s gangrape.

